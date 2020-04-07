LEWISPORT — Edyth G. Basham, 89, of Lewisport, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born in Daviess County on Aug. 12, 1930 to the late Hardin and Isabel Ford Galloway. Edyth was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church and worked at GE for 16 years. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Nellie, Nora, Elbert and Wilford.
She is survived by a son, Timothy Basham; siblings Corene Roberts and Harvey (Ann) Galloway; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Edyth Basham will be private. Burial will be in Lewisport Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for Edyth’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented