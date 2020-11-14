GRAHAM — Edythe “Edie” Coleman, 109, of Graham, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Nortonville on Dec. 20, 1910, the daughter of Will Teague and Ollie Ann Oglesby Teague. She was a housewife, a homemaker and a member of Yeargins Chapel Methodist Church since 1932. She loved her Lord and was a faithful member of the church. She taught Sunday school for 45 years and was the communion steward.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 brothers and sisters; her husband of 55 years, James Eldred “Red” Coleman; and a great-great-grandson, Caleb Monroe.
Survivors include her daughter, Zula Ann (Gene Loyd) Courtney of Graham; two grandsons, Ed (Cheryl) Courtney of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Ron (Vicki) Courtney of Princeton; six great-granddaughters; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Yeargins Chapel United Methodist Church in Graham with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church.
Friends, fellow church members and family attending are requested to wear a face covering and observe social distancing.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Methodist Home of Kentucky, P.O. Box 930, Nicholasville, KY 40340.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
