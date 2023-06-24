Central City — Effie Carolyn Nelson, 74, of Central City, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:09 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Mrs. Nelson was born July 1, 1948 in McLean County. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her husband, David Nelson; children, Charles (Mindy) Nelson and Jennifer Nelson; grandchildren, Brittany Randolph and Brett “Bubba” Nelson; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane Atkinson and Ramona Gail; brother, Kenny Schindler; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Effie Carolyn Nelson Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
