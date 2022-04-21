Elaine Bell West, 75, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She retired as a pharmacy technician from Wal-Mart on Highway 54 and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Survivors: son, John West (Margaret); daughter, Robin Millay; sister, Martha Adell O’Bryan; and her companion and special friend, Jerry Ford.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: St. Charles Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Elaine’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:00 P.M. Saturday.
The Elaine Bell West family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Charles Cemetery Fund; C/O George Rhodes; P.O. Box 45; Livermore, KY 42352.
