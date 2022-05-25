Elaine Elizabeth McQueen Nolen, 92, of Owensboro passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022, at her residence. Born in North Rose, New York, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Leona Smith Clingerman. Mrs. Nolen began playing the piano at the age of five and became the music director of her church at the age of eighteen. She retired at the age of eighty after serving as music director for several churches in New York and Florida. She was an accomplished piano and organ musician and played five other instruments. She completed piano theory courses at the St. Louis School of Music and played piano for the Wolcott Rotary Club for 16 years in New York. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clermont, Florida. Mrs. Nolen attended First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro and was a member of the Prime Timers and led several musical productions. She was also a member of the PEO which provides support for young women to attend Cottey College in Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Raymond Robert McQueen Jr. in 1977 and Eugene Miller Nolen in 2019, and sisters, Thelma Collins, Grace Poole, Ruth Bartleson, and Hazel Badman.
Surviving are her children, Robin (Dale) Poole of Owensboro and Raymond Robert (Sandy) McQueen Jr. of Syracuse, New York; stepchildren, Jerry (Mary Kay) Nolen and Evelyn (Keith) Sarber of St. Louis, Missouri, and Helen (Vito) D’Angelo of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Melissa (Lee) Broadwell of Nashville, Tennessee, Jessica (Brian) Wilborn and Sarah Poole of Owensboro, Chad (Angela) McQueen and Kevin (Jacqueline) McQueen of New Jersey, and Brian (Mary Ellen) McQueen of New York; stepgrandchildren, Teresa (Robbie) Kingery, Bridgette (Nate) Elder, Angela Sarber, Amanda Sarber, and Ashley Sarber; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maxine (Robert) Rawden of Sodus, New York.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
There will also be a private gathering of family and friends in the Memorial Prayer Garden at First United Methodist Church of Clermont, Florida at a later date to be determined.
Mrs. Nolen’s wishes were that, in lieu of flowers and gifts, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First United Methodist Church of Clermont, 950 7th St, Clermont, FL 34711.
Condolences and memories may be left for Elaine’s family at www.glenncares.com.
