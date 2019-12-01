Elaine Hubbard Commings, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born Feb. 12, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Glen and Ethel Jessee Hubbard and later moved to Bowling Green.
She retired from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as a registered nurse for 45 years and case manager. Elaine attended Western Kentucky University and graduated Magna Cum Laude from nursing school in 1974. She began her career with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in 1981 when she was employed at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. She worked in ICU, surgery and case management. Elaine was also an ACLS instructor. She enjoyed traveling, cats, PGA Golf and women's basketball.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Lyle Commings; a son, Ryan Commings (Allison Shaw); daughter Allison Commings of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Hadley Commings and Hayes Commings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill/Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hope Lodge at donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgenashville.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented