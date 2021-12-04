ERLANGER — Elaine Mardell Allen, 59, of Erlanger, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, after a brief illness. Born Feb. 9, 1962, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Joanna Allen. Elaine was a 1980 graduate of Hancock County High School and went on to proudly serve her country in the U.S. Air Force. She was an avid singer and songwriter. Elaine loved her three sons, traveling, hiking and chasing waterfalls. Her favorite quote was: “Dum Vivimus, Vivamus!” “While we live, let us live!”
Elaine is survived by her beloved partner of two years, David Crabtree; sons Daniel Baldwin III, Isaac Baldwin and Xackari (Nagisa) Baldwin; brothers David (Darla) Allen, Steve Allen and John (Jennifer) Allen; sister Pamela (David) Price; and her extended family.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
