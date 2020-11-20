Elaine Morgan passed away gracefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, surrounded by those she loved and who loved her. Don’t you dare cry! Elaine’s watching, and her wishes were always clear. Celebrate her life, don’t mourn it. Be sure to tell the stories that made her touch your life — the ones that made you laugh so hard, the times you cried so hard, the times you partied so hard — you know the ones!
She had a fun and eventful life, one which touched so many. Starting with being the youngest of four kids, she was often the one getting into trouble, especially at boarding school. Have you heard those stories? She really gave the nuns a run for their money, something she bragged about when she reminisced about it in later life. After all, she said, “They were mean!”
She and her sister, Margaret, were thick as thieves even back then. They grew up together, got married, had kids — all without ever forgetting how important that sisterly bond was. Elaine missed her every day since she went to Heaven, and now they will get to hang out again and make new stories together. She will also get to see brother Dennis, who affectionately called her “Butch,” and cousin Jody who recently left us, too. Together, they will all revel in being the best rabble rousers Heaven has ever seen.
Time moved on, and she married Wilson and had two amazing children, Brad and Rachel. I’m sure you’ve heard those stories, too. Have you heard how proud she is that Rachel followed in her footsteps? How excited she was to be able to mentor her as she learned the ropes. Ask Rachel about the story from lunch in NC sometime — it’s a doozy, but it is quintessential Elaine! It was a special day when Rachel became advertising director, just like her mom.
And you know what she always said about Brad, right? “You’re my favorite son!” Haha! The two of them could not have been more similar in so many ways. Surely you know the way Elaine liked things in order, clean and neat. And she gave that gene to Brad for sure. She also gave him the drive to be the best he could be. Nothing was impossible for her! Brad took this to heart when he chose to get his education in Georgia, despite the obstacles, and Elaine encouraged him every step of the way. He continued to make her proud in everything he did — work, family, life.
Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Michael, Morgan and Zachary each held a special place and had a special relationship with Grandma E. Each of them was blessed with a unique bond you don’t often find, but Elaine had with all of them. Be sure to ask them about it the next time you see them — their stories are the best of all.
Elaine’s family didn’t stop with just her kids and grandkids. Margaret and Charles’ kids, Charlene and Christa, were like her own. If ever you heard stories of their life, journeys and exploits (with and without her), you would think they were her own daughters, and she loved them as if they were.
Now we come to the greatest story of all — Tony Rosen. Elaine and Tony had what all of us want — the love that we all seek and only some of us are lucky enough to find. Elaine felt so blessed to have found this and only they can know how special that was.
But life was not just about family, it was about work and friends and good times. Elaine worked hard and made her way up through the ranks, achieving more by not only skill but pure grit. Along the way, she was blessed by friends like Jan, Faye, Annie, Denise, Patrick, Laurie, Beth, Maureen and so many more. Whether you knew her in Owensboro, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Venice, Florida, or somewhere in-between, this story is about you as much as it is about Elaine.
Elaine has joined many loved ones today, including her mom and dad, Edward and Evelyn Garvin; stepmother Patricia Garvin; her brother, Dennis Garvin; sister Margaret Husk and cousin Jody Mitchell.
Left behind to tell her stories are Tony Rosen; children Brad Howard (Karen) and Rachel King (Kevin); brothers Ray Garvin (Jane) and John Garvin (Carla); brother-in-law Charles Husk; grandchildren Michael Roby, Morgan Elaine Mattingly (Issac) and Zachary Howard; nieces Charlene Moody and Christa Lucas; and many other nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Remember the memories you had with Elaine and share them with someone you know. Be sure to include her favorite phrase (which you can probably still hear her say if you listen hard enough), “Giddy Up!”
Details of Elaine’s life celebration will be announced on a further date.
