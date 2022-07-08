RUMSEY — Elaine Tapp Ellis 59, left this world for her heavenly home on July 6, 2022, surrounded by a family who loves her deeply.
Elaine was a pure soul. She was a lover and a giver all of her life, requesting nothing in return. She was truly a selfless person. Since childhood, she would bring in stray animals to care for. Her limitless patience, compassion and caring nature carried over into all aspects of her life on into adulthood.
For 27 years, Elaine worked as a registered nurse, this position suited her servant heart. She found her forever work home at Owensboro Health Muhlenburg Community Hospital. Here she made many long-lasting friendships. She once told a nursing student, “You gotta love them. You gotta love them like they’re your own”. She treated everyone she encountered like, “one of her own”.
Elaine loved vacations, camping and concerts. She lived for her 2 children and her 7 grand-babies. Taking her family to the beach or Smokey Mountains was truly heaven for her. “Mimi” loved to spoil her grandkids often and felt pure joy watching them laugh and play. As a mother, she gave the best unbiased advice. She welcomed everyone into her home without invitation. She loved and believed in others to a fault. She gave her children and grandchildren true unconditional love that could never be replaced.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Thomas Tapp, and her step father Phil Winstead.
Survivors include, a son Tyler Ellis (Brycen) of Owensboro; daughter Lauren Layson (Taylor) of Philpot; her mother Patsy Tapp Winstead of Livermore; grandchildren Izzabella, Declan, Ryker, Baylor, Rosalie, Violet, Wren; sister Melissa Cessna (Chris) of Sacramento; brothers, Curtis Tapp of Livermore, and Roger Tapp (Debbie) of Livermore; partner of over 11 years Jeffrey Dray VanCleve and his four children.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Friends may visit with Elaine’s family from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Elaine’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2:00 Saturday.
Share your memories and photos of Elaine at musterfuneralhomes.com.
