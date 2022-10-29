Elaine V. Howard, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home, with her children by her side. She was born in Joplin, Missouri to the late Charles L. and Ethelind Caldwell Van Da Griff. Elaine was a 1948 graduate of Owensboro High School.
Mrs. Howard retired from Central Bank and Trust where she worked her way from teller to vice president during her 43 years of service. Elaine was a lifetime member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church where, as part of the knitting club ministry, she made more than 200 prayer shawls. She was also a member of the Daviess County Homemaker’s Club and enjoyed monthly luncheons with other bank retirees.
Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thomas E. Howard, in 2006.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Lambert (Walter) of Boonville, Indiana; a son, Tim Howard (Michelle) of Lexington; and grandchildren, Evan, Emily, Matthew, and Lauren Swift, Anne Thomas, and Caldwell and Mary Lorn Howard.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, October 31, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 East 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Goodfellows Club, 401 Frederica St. B203, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
