SACRAMENTO — Elbert Dwight Tooley, 76, of Sacramento died Friday, May 5, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Hospital. He was a coal miner and farmer. Mr. Tooley was a member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Rickard Tooley; sons, Troy Tooley and Nathan Tooley; brothers, Wendell Tooley, Teddy Tooley and Gary Tooley; and a sister, Jetta Morse.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Free Union Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
