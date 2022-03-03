OLATON — Elbert Thomas “E.T.” Tommy Jones, 86, of Olaton, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born on October 10, 1935, in Centertown to the late John Elbert and Grace Lynch Jones. He was a mechanic and a farmer. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Conrad Lee Jones, Bobby Gene Jones, and David Glenn Jones.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 64 years, Anna Mae Clark Jones; two sons, Michael (Tonya) Jones and Steve (Melissa) Jones; one daughter, Charlotte Ann Jones; one sister, Dorothy (Bob) Cook; and brothers, Iven Jones, Wilbur (Phyllis) Jones, Jerry (Vadis) Jones, Earl (Mary) Jones, Carroll (Peggy) Jones, and Paul (Cherrie) Jones. He was blessed with one grandson, Jeremy (Mary) Jones; three granddaughters, Amanda, Chelsea, and Hannah; one great-granddaughter, Haylee Jo; and five great-grandsons, Logan, Titus, Seth, Maxx, and Jensen.
Service is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Toler officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery near Rosine. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
