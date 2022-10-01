Eldon Robert Gilmore, 73, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at U of L Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 23, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Jess and Virgie Mae Coomes Gilmore. He enjoyed working on cars and building race cars in his earlier days. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He had been known to cause a little trouble, but he had a big heart. He’d do anything for family or for the ones he loved.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thurman, Bobbie, Edward ‘Buck’, Denis, and Francis Gene Gilmore, and sisters, Ann ‘Corky’ Crabtree, Mary Terry, and Jeanene Terry.
Eldon is survived by his daughters, Jessica and Alina Gilmore, and Andrea Williams all of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Delilah, Lillian, and Robert; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life event will be held at noon Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Panther Creek Park in the North Kuegel Shelter.
