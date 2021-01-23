Eldon “Tex” J. Waldron of Owensboro, formerly of Rockford, Michigan, went to bed Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, and woke up in heaven with his Lord. He was given 90 years of life, and the family had plans to celebrate the milestone with a surprise birthday party this weekend.
Born Jan. 7, 1931, in Vestaburg, Michigan, to the late Harvey and Thelma Waldron, Tex was one of seven children. He married his high school sweetheart and built all seven of the homes they lived in. Tex was a faithful member of Grace Reformed Baptist Church in Owensboro. He retired at age 57 after working for 23 years for the Michigan Department of Corrections and advancing to the ranks of captain and then inspector. Tex loved going down to the river and watching the barges. He was loved by all who knew him and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Tex also was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Elizabeth Waldron, in 2017; grandson Seth Waldron; and brother Wendell Waldron.
Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Dr. Sam Waldron (Charlene) of Owensboro, Phil Waldron (Darlene) of Freeport, Michigan, and Faith VanEnk (Dan) of Walker, Michigan; 14 grandchildren, Karissa McMurray (Donnie), Athan Waldron (Ashley), Nathaniel Waldron, Benjamin Waldron (Krystin), Stacy Waldron, Tracy Twichell (Thomas Krocker), Jennifer Avery (Steve), Phillip Waldron (Cacey), Amber Hosford (Shawn), John VanEnk (Julie), Hope Fiddler (Evan), Sandy Kladder (Matt) and Brent VanEnk (Alisha); and five siblings, Margie Hanson, George Waldron, Lois Johnston, Harvey Waldron and Carolyn Fitzpatrick.
Visitation for Tex Waldron will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a funeral service with limited attendance. Burial will be in Courtland Township Cemetery in Rockford, Michigan.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary, 1501 26th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
