HARTFORD — Eleanor Conley, 92, of Hartford, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born to the late Wilma Burns Sims on Feb. 20, 1928. She was a member of Hartford Christian Church and loved her church family. Eleanor had a smile that would brighten anyone’s day. She was a people person who always had a kind word to everyone she met.
Aside from her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Earl Conley; her son, Gregory Scott Conley; her great-granddaughter Brianna; and her stepbrothers Johnny Burns, Leroy Burns and Vernon Burns.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Conley; her granddaughter, Kimberly Hawk; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hartford Christian Church. A memorial service will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Conley.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Eleanor Conley at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented