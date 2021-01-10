HARTFORD — Eleanor Conley, 92, of Hartford, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born to the late Wilma Burns Sims on Feb. 20, 1928. She was a member of Hartford Christian Church and loved her church family. Eleanor had a smile that would brighten anyone’s day. She was a people person who always had a kind word to everyone she met.

Aside from her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Earl Conley; her son, Gregory Scott Conley; her great-granddaughter, Brianna; and her stepbrothers, Johnny Burns, Leroy Burns and Vernon Burns.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Conley; her granddaughter, Kimberly Hawk; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

