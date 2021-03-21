NEWSPORT NEWS, Va. — Eleanor Conner Hagan Horn, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Gardens of Warwick Forest in Newport News, Virginia. She was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Syracuse, New York, to Charles and Florence Conner.
Eleanor graduated with a fine arts degree from Syracuse University. She will be remembered for her creativity and artistic talents. Eleanor was also known for being an avid reader. She taught several years in Owensboro before moving to Hampton, Virginia. She was affectionately known by many as “Lynn.”
Eleanor is preceded by her parents; sister Marjorie Kass; first husband, Joseph Hagan Sr.; and second husband, Sam Horn.
Left to cherish her memory are son Joseph L. Hagan Jr. of Owensboro; son Chuck Hagan of Hampton, Virginia; daughter Lynne Bendig of Hampton, Virginia; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/donate.
Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
