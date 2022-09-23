Eleanor Grant Whitaker, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born April 28, 1926, in Owensboro to the late Ivo and Sallie Manning Grant. Eleanor worked payroll at G.E., the cafeteria at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and retired from Harold’s Economy Cleaners. She attended Immaculate Catholic Church and was a 1944 graduate of St. Francis Academy.
Eleanor was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a devout Catholic who had unending faith in God. She was the second to youngest and last surviving sibling out of 16. Eleanor very much enjoyed playing cards. She served many hours volunteering at the Daniel Pitino Shelter, along with serving on many ministries at her church.
Along with her parents and 15 siblings, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milton “Whit” Whitaker; daughter, Sarah Manning Whitaker; and grandson, Seth Whitaker.
She is survived by her children, Rob (Trish) Whitaker, Jr. of Owensboro, Charles Albert (Dee) Whitaker of The Woodlands, Texas, Sally (Otis) Cotton of Philpot, and Joseph Grant Whitaker of Independence; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church, with Father Tony Jones celebrating. The burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Catholic Charities of Owensboro, 600 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301 and/or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Whitaker. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Eleanor Grant Whitaker and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
