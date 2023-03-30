Eleanor R. Hartley, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Summit to the late Clarence Revelett and Nellie Hastings Revelett. Eleanor was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Hartley, and a daughter, Tammy Hartley.
She is survived by two sons, Rick Hartley and Dan Hartley, and two grandsons, Matthew Hartley and Rob Hartley.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Apr. 3, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301.
