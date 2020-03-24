GREENVILLE — Eleanor Simpson Hale passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the age of 81 after complications from a lengthy illness. Eleanor was born in Louisville on Sept. 8, 1938, to Frances and Hiram Simpson. She later moved to Greenville, where she attended Greenville High School and met her husband of 62 years, Hollis “Sonny” B. Hale Jr, Lt. Col. USAF Retired. They married on June 21, 1957.
Eleanor and Hollis lived in various places throughout the U.S. and in Germany during their 27 years in the Air Force. Some of Eleanor’s many accomplishments include being a homemaker, an officer of the Officer Wives’ Club at Barksdale Air Force Base, a band booster extraordinaire during the 1970s for Parkway High School, a substitute teacher and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She began her career after earning a certificate in medical transcription and worked many years as a medical transcriptionist. Antiquing, shopping and traveling were some of the activities that Eleanor enjoyed.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Hollis; their three children, Brad Hale of Dallas, Karen Hale-Stenson of Bossier City and Kathe Gegenheimer of New Orleans; and brother Jim Simpson of Moneta, Virginia. She was known as “Oma” to her four grandchildren, Tyler Stenson and Anna Grace Hale of Bossier City and Olivia and Eric Gegenheimer of New Orleans.
The family thanks the staff of The Blake at Bossier City for the excellent care given to Eleanor over the last year and a half.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Greenville, where Eleanor will be laid to rest.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children organization.
