UNION — Eleanor Townsend Gamble, 81, of Union, passed away peacefully July 23, 2021, at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab in Warsaw.
She was a retired Librarian at T. K. Stone, a graduate from WKU, and a member of DAR. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar Townsend and Nannie Winstead.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald “Jerry” Gamble, of Union; one son, Kelley (Teena) Gamble, of Sparta; one daughter, Leanne Gamble Mays, of Florence; one sister, Martha Wooton, of Nebo; and five grandchildren, Collin (Lindsay), Madison, Molly, Drew, and Emily.
The funeral is Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. J.D. Shipp officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, July 28 at Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday and continue until the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
