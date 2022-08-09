Eli Thomas Randall, the infant son of Steven Randall III and Bethany Mullins Randall, went to spend eternity in Heaven Sunday, August 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Army Spc. Brandon S. Mullins, and a paternal grandfather, Steven Randall Jr.
Those who will honor and cherish his memory include his parents, Steven and Bethany; his siblings, Alice, Violet, and Shepherd Randall; maternal grandparents, Cathy and Tommy Mullins; paternal grandparents, Scarlett and Barry Sweeney; aunts, Stephanie Randall and Lydia Travis; and an uncle, Shaun Mullins.
Services for Eli will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Eli Thomas Randall may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented