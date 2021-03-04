NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Elijah Lee Shultz-Evans, an infant, passed away peacefully Monday, March 1, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Elijah was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 1, 2021, to Brian Evans and Alexandra Shultz.
He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Coby and Johannah Shultz; paternal grandparents Keith and Michelle Evans; maternal great-grandparents Leroy and Patricia Shultz and Mary Davis; paternal great-grandparents Ricky and Diane Reynolds and Lonnie and Judy Evans; uncle Carson Evans (Ashlin Martin); aunts Samantha (Jimmy) Harbison and Skye Shultz; and cousin Liam Harbison.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery in Charlotte, Tennessee, with Ricky Reynolds officiating.
