RICHLAND, INDIANA — Elijah Scott Sanders, 25, of Richland, Indiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Elijah had been the kitchen manager at Casey’s in Newburgh, Indiana.
Survivors: father, Wesley Sanders; mother, Lori Downs (Dad Zack); sister, Skyla Downs; brother, Zackary Downs; grandparents, Cindy Sanders, Frankie and Cathy Downs, Jeff Clark, and Robert Smith.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
