LOUISVILLE — Elisabeth Anne Kirtley Jacobs, 85, of Louisville, died unexpectedly Monday, June 6, 2022, with her immediate family by her side. Lis was born April 27, 1937, in Owensboro, to W.W. Kirtley and Louise Gasser Kirtley.
After graduating from Owensboro Senior High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1959 with a bachelor of education degree as a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She then went on to receive her master’s of education from the University of Louisville in 1968.
She had been a licensed realtor in Louisville for over 40 years and a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, in Louisville. She was also an avid Bridge card player, achieving the prestigious distinction of Life Master three times. She absolutely loved the University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball, sports, politics with a good argument about it, her life-long faith in the Church, and most of all, her two children.
Lis is survived by her son, William Kirtley “Kirt” Jacobs (Cinthy Fanning); her daughter, Elisabeth “Lis” Jacobs Williams (Bobby); and two loving, adorable grandsons, Jack Duval Williams and Dominic Bingham “Bing” Fanning Jacobs. Also surviving are her two younger brothers, Bill Kirtley (Susan) of Vancouver, Washington and Bob Kirtley (Pam, deceased) of Owensboro; five nieces and nephews, Anne Kirtley of Washington, D.C., Will Kirtley of Paris, France, Ashley Kirtley Johnson (Corey) of Owensboro, Allison Bates (Chris) of Owensboro, and Amanda Kirtley (Jared Ewing) of Houston, Texas; and their eight children.
The funeral took place Saturday, June 11, 2022, at John Knox Presbyterian Church in Louisville and the burial followed in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 9104 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40242.
