Elisabeth “Betsy” Foulke Roszel, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1930. She graduated from Lower Marion High School and attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Rhode Island.
In 1951, she married James P. Roszel, of The Plains, Virginia, and they settled in Washington D.C. In 1956, they moved to Evansville, Indiana, and in 1959, they settled in Philpot.
Betsy and Jim moved with their five children overseas to England and Singapore, returning in 1976 due to Jim’s health, and they settled in Wilmington, Delaware. They kept their property in Philpot where she would eventually resettle in 1994.
Betsy was active in so many things; it would be hard to list them all. Most dear to her heart was the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden (WKBG). She was an active member of the former Owensboro Symphony Alliance (Women of Note), Friends of the Library, Habitat for Humanity, and Trinity Episcopal Church. Betsy was a member of the Colonial Dames of America and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a Master Gardener and loved anything that had to do with the outdoors.
Betsy was an avid reader. She had an inquisitive mind and was never one to shy away from voicing her opinions. Betsy volunteered to teach reading to children and adults. She was of the opinion that reading could open many doors. She believed in the importance of family. She was a great admirer of the strength and courage of the women who went before her, often telling her grandchildren that they could do anything they set their minds to do.
Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; brothers, William and Richard; and many, many friends.
Betsy is survived by her four sons, James P. (Susan) Roszel, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, Samuel W. (Suzy) Roszel of Palmetto Bay, Florida, H.H. Duval (Kerry) Roszel of Middleburg, Virginia, and Hugh I. (Allisyn) Roszel of Cazenovia, New York; her daughter, Elisabeth R. (Barry) Devlin of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to WKBG, 2731 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
