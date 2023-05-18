LOUISVILLE — Elisha Faye Wimsatt, 71, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home. She was a graduate of Owensboro High School, Western Kentucky University, and the University of Louisville and retired from the Jefferson County Public Schools district after more than 20 years as an arts educator.
She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville and was involved with Faith Works Studio and Theater Workshop of Louisville. She was happiest when performing on stage with her fellow artists. She was also a member of the Jefferson County Teacher Association, Greater Louisville Alliance of Black School Teachers, and a Host Speaker for the LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance for over 10 years. Elisha loved her community as much as her family. She was also a proud member of the Vintage Club.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Wimsatt; father, James “Chuck” Wimsatt; brother, Lauren Martel Wimsatt; and sister, Roberta Louise Wimsatt.
She is survived by brothers, Antoni “Tony” Wimsatt, David Wayne Wimsatt, and Ray (Zenda) Wimsatt, all of Owensboro, and James “Nuffy” Wimsatt of Louisville; sisters, Deidra “DeeDee” (Tony) Tinsley and Mia (Monta) Watkins, both of Owensboro and Giselle Wimsatt of Henderson; and many beloved nieces and nephews who she thought of as her own children.
The funeral service will be noon (ET) Friday, May 19, 2023, at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
