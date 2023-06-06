BEAVER DAM — Elizabeth Ann Barnard Burden, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Dogwood Estates. She was a member of Pond Run Baptist Church and played the piano there for over 50 years. She had a full life and enjoyed living it every day. She loved to sew, quilt, read, cross stitch, attend family functions, work vacation Bible school, fix corn for the Baptist Children’s home, and reminisce about family and friends. She was born to the late Richard and Minnie Barnard April 18, 1932, in Rockport.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Billy Burden, in 1999 and five sisters and two brothers, Ruth Mabry (Paul), Esther “Bugs” Brown (Glendon), Martha James (Oscar), Electa Chinn (Roy), Ada “Cricket” Raymond (Rondal), James Richard Barnard (Lelia), and Bobby Barnard, who passed at four days old.
Ann is survived by son, David (Rosemary) Burden of Louisville; daughters, Meggi (Larry) Hunt of Hartford and Lorri (Paul) Pile of Owensboro; sister, Bettye Jane (L.H.) Harper of Echols; sister-in-law, Barbara Burden of Hartford; grandchildren, David Ross (Leigh Ann) Burden of Nolensville, Tennessee, Sarah (Charles) Price of Louisville, Christopher (Ashley) Hunt of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Jarrod (Leah) Hunt (of Louisville, Justin Pile of Lexington, and Kelsey (Clay) Kuegel of Owensboro; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren Burden of Nolensville, Tennessee, Norah and Deacon Price of Louisville, and Francesca, James, and Josiah Hunt of Louisville.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Alton “Doc” Crowe officiating. Burial will be in Pond Run Cemetery in the Echols Community. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Pond Run Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Shirley Barnes, 468 Chiggerville Lane, Beaver Dam, KY 42320. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
