Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Settles Howard, 85, passed away peacefully at the Carmel Home in Owensboro on May 14, 2020. She was born March 14, 1935, in Stanley to L.V. and Elizabeth Smith Settles. She was married to James Douglas “Doug” Howard for 65 years. Betty was educated at Owensboro Catholic High School, Brescia University and Western Kentucky University. She taught at Sorgho Elementary throughout her long career. Her love of teaching and compassion for others extended into many of Owensboro’s Catholic Community ministries, including but not limited to: Precious Blood Parish — Scripture Study and Koinonia; Cursillo, Marriage Encounter, Pre Cana, Engaged Encounter, Charismatic Renewal, Jail Ministry and Resident’s Encounter Christ. Betty was instrumental in the founding and organization of the OCHS Marching Aces Band.
Betty was preceded in death by infant son, Peter Michael Howard; and siblings and their spouses, Mary Katherine Elder (John, dec.), Gene Settles (Anita, dec.) and Bill Settles (Paddy).
Surviving family include her beloved husband, Doug; sister Joyce Fogle (Larry); brother Jim Settles (Patty); and sister-in-law Paddy Settles. As a mother, she leaves behind children Carole Strecker (Ray), Lee Howard (Bernice), Mark Howard (Donna) and Eric Howard (Peggy). Her grandchildren are Kurt Strecker (Amanda), Cody Strecker (Mary), Anna Nguyen (David), Tiffany Wright (Logan), Colleen Nalven (Jeff), BJ Howard (Robin), Brett Howard (Erin), Matt Howard (Randi), Rachel Plummer (Danny), Andrea Curran (Matt), Sam Howard, Elizabeth Howard, Nick Howard, Tom Howard, Ezra Howard (Jing), Nathan Howard (Laurel) and Aaron Howard. She enjoyed 22 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Betty loved her family deeply and shared her wisdom, attention and great affection with each one.
The celebration of her life will be Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Precious Blood Church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Howard. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Settles Howard and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented