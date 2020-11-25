HARTFORD — Elizabeth Ann Cecil Miller, 80, of Hartford, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. She was born Aug. 24, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Joseph David and Amelia Bruner Cecil. Ann was a member of Hartford Baptist Church and was the former owner of and a funeral director at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved helping others. Ann had been a member of the Lena Duvall Homemakers Club in Hartford.
Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, D. M. Miller Jr. on Dec. 13, 2011.
Surviving are her children, Cindy Howard and husband, Gary, of Owensboro, Belinda Welch and husband, Mike, of Pleasant Ridge and Del Miller of Hartford; nine grandchildren, Devin and Corey Thomas, Stephen and Christopher Howard, Derek and Brian Welch and Ben, Madison and Serenity Miller; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Amelia Jones and husband, Kenny, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and visitation will be private and held at Hartford Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
The number of those attending the services or visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Everyone shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented