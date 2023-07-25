Elizabeth Ann Clayton, 78, passed to be with our Lord Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born Sept. 8, 1944, to the late Ethel Lee Gibson Mitchell. She was adopted at age four by the late Barney and Clara Bertha Johnson of Hancock County, and at age six moved to Nannie Johnson’s farm until she was 16 when they moved to Owensboro, and she remained here until her death.
Betty was very creative and, in her younger days, was always making something beautiful from wedding bears to flower arrangements. Her best job was as a nursing home activities director where she had the residents always engaged. She talked about those days often. Her health in later years prevented her from doing the activities she most enjoyed, but she never lost her eye for beautiful things, and she was always “dressed to the nines” for family activities. She also made sure that, at Christmas, everyone had their favorite snack as a part of their Christmas present from her.
Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Randall Clayton in 1999; brother-in-law, Eddie Clayton in 2014; and grandma, Pearl Adkins in 1957.
She is survived by her three children, Rob Clayton (Candy Yarbray Englebert), Natalie Thompson (Scott), and Eric Clayton (Amy); brother, Fred Johnson (Shirley); special sister, Ann Thompson; grandchildren, Chase Clayton, Anthony Stewart, Blake Minton, Spencer Clayton, Madison Minton, Natalie Thompson, Mandy Thompson, Zoe Thompson, and Zak Thompson; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Kendan, Levi, Kennedy, Ashton, Amelia, Raelynn, Hayden, and Gatlin; in-laws, Terry (Patsy), Donna (Larry), Tony, Judy (Carter), Sharon (Karen), Pat, Mike, and Paulette; and many nieces and nephews.
Life will not be the same without G’ma in their lives.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Betty’s family wishes to thank the angels of Hospice for their tireless and dedicated work to make her journey as comfortable as possible.
