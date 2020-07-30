OWENSBORO — Elizabeth Ann Ellis, 85, of Owensboro went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home in Owensboro. Elizabeth Ann Huff was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Daviess County to the late William and Virginia Hampton Huff and was married to Richard Hue Ellis Sept. 28, 1957. Elizabeth retired from Pinkerton in Owensboro and was a member of the Baptist faith. She was an animal lover and enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers and reading. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richie Ellis, who died Sept. 18, 2017; and by a son, Ricky Ellis.
Survivors include a son, Troy Ellis of Owensboro; a daughter, Bettina Hardesty (Joseph) of Hartford; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Huff (Evie) of Sacramento.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richards Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Elizabeth’s family from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Elizabeth’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Elizabeth’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Elizabeth Ann Ellis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 234, Sacramento, KY 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
