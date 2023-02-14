Elizabeth Ann Hamilton Clark, 84, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Signature Hillcrest in Owensboro surrounded by her children. She was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Daviess County to parents Carl and Mercedes Elizabeth Young Hamilton.
Mom was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church in Owensboro. She had great respect and devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, was a long-time member of the Miraculous Medal Association, and was a dedicated and loving mother, raising five children in the Catholic faith. She frequently shared her talents by quilting, canning, gardening, and sewing. Mom loved listening to music and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. She worked many times at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church (Whitesville) picnics, serving others in the dinner stands, tending chickens, and selling eggs and blackberries to neighboring families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Dolores Ann Clark, and brothers, James (Jimmy) Hamilton and Patrick Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Mike) Vickery, Dennis Clark, James Clark, Angela (Charles) Hill, and Scott Clark; grandchildren, Amanda Vickery (Andy) Brock, Mikayla Vickery, Elijah (Samantha) Vickery, and Hailee Faith Hill; great-grandchildren, Warren Andrew Brock, Lenoir Kate Brock, Selah June Brock, and Elliott Jace Vickery (Eli) due in May 2023; sister-in-law, Linda Hamilton; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Elizabeth was given compassionate care by the dedicated staff from Hospice of Western Kentucky. The family wishes to also thank the caring staff at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb., 15, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church in Owensboro with a burial following in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
