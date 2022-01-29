Elizabeth Ann Lindsey, 61, was called home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2022. She was born on August 2, 1960, to the late Lawrence Lindsey Sr. and Shirley Ann Phillips. Elizabeth grew up traveling with her loving family as her dad served in the Military for 21 years. During that time, they were stationed in Arizona, Texas, Germany, and Italy. She always cherished those memories, along with the time she spent with her grandmother here in Owensboro. She always loved to hear the stories of her relatives and loved to study her family’s genealogy. She graduated as a welder, but dedicated her life to her family, as she raised her two daughters, three grandsons, and her niece. She was a member of the church of Latter-Day Saints and loved her UK basketball.
Elizabeth’s heart was loving, and she would always be there to help anyone in need, even though she had her own struggles. Through her faith, and poems she wrote, she waited in the Lord: Micah 7:7 “But as for me, I will watch expectantly, For the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation my God will hear me.”
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robin Luna; brother, Karl Lindsey; and nephew, Gregory Lindsey.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Sulie (Edilmar) Villanueva; brothers, Lawrence (Patricia) Lindsey and Greg Lindsey; grandchildren, Cody Cuahua, Jasmine Villanueva, Josue Luna, Euria Luna, Bradley Villanueva, and Angelina Villanueva; nieces and nephews, Kali Lindsey, Jacob Lindsey, Breanna Lindsey, Sophia Lindsey, and Seth Kirby; and special friend, Misty Head.
Elizabeth Ann Lindsey loved and deeply touched us all. She will dearly be missed.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
