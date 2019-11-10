Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Asbury Miler, 92, passed away peacefully on the morning of Nov. 8, 2019, at Hermitage Rehabilitation in Owensboro.
Betty was born in New Orleans on Dec. 24, 1926, to the late Sue Garland Asbury and Gilbert B. Asbury. She graduated from Isidore Newman School in 1944. After a career working at the Cotton Exchange in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Mrs. Miller retired to focus on raising "her boys." Betty had a lifelong love of athletics, including playing varsity basketball in high school. Betty was a passionate and competitive tennis player well into her 80s. She most recently played USTA Senior Women's tennis, where she won two national titles in doubles. She was extremely proud of those gold balls, and multiple runner-up silver balls. Betty enjoyed a second career later in life as a USTA umpire for over 25 years. She was a lifetime member of the United States Tennis Association, American Badminton Association, New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty was a devoted animal lover with a soft spot for labrador retrievers, especially her beloved Rebel, who she lost a few years ago.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Frederick Wing (Poppy) Miller, brother Ernest Garland Asbury, great-aunt Sue Cannon Price, aunt Elleonora Perrilliat and cousin Nonie McWilliams.
She is survived by her sons, Frederick Wing Miller Jr. (Stephanie), John Duncan Miller (Linda), grandchildren Olivia Miller, Megan Miller, Ashlyn Miller, Lauren Miller and Ryan Miller.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Senior Women's Tennis Association.
Services will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
