On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, Elizabeth Anne Castlen Thompson, 41, passed away after a courageously fought battle with a rare form of brain cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends at her home in Owensboro.
Beth was born on Feb. 11, 1980, in Covington. She was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and obtained a B.A in accounting from Brescia University. After college, Beth was employed for three years at Evansville Teachers Credit Union. From there, she enjoyed a 14-year career at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, where she proudly served the positions of senior financial analyst, senior rates analyst and finally as senior internal auditor. In 2019, as her cancer progressed, Beth left Southern Star for her greater passion of caring for her family full-time and to dedicate more time to her faith.
Beth had a quick and witty sense of humor, infectious laugh, huge and compassionate heart, and the most beautiful smile that lit up every room or conversation. Beth also had great sensitivity for the handicapped and underprivileged. Often, she would anonymously pay for the meals of other diners, teaching her family to pay our blessings forward.
Throughout her four-year battle with cancer, she traveled to multiple hospitals in three states, endured several surgeries, countless rounds of chemo, three separate rounds of radiation and hundreds of pokes from tests and blood work. Never did she utter a single word of complaint. She hid her suffering in such a way that people would question if Beth was really sick. However, she continued volunteering time to help others until no longer physically able. Her unrelenting fight for better health and devotion to family were inspirational. She would readily tell others that her determination was fueled by her strong Catholic faith.
Beth carried her cross so beautifully and could always find the silver lining, even in her cancer. She not only strengthened her own faith in God through her journey but also inspired and led her husband, children and extended family and friends to become stronger in their faith as well. She personified her faith and earned the praise: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Travis Thompson; her two sons, Brady and Bryce; stepson Cale; her daughter, Kaylie Beth; her father and stepmother Tom and Ann Castlen; her mother, Nhan.; and brother Duong Nguyen of Sugarland, Texas; stepbrothers Brad (Lindsey) Brown and Jason (Amber) Brown; sister Tonya Castlen; father-in-law Chuck Thompson; sister-in-law Casey (Chris) Covington; and brother-in-law Trevor (Tori) Thompson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with the Rev. J. Mike Clark, J.C.L, and the Rev. Ken Geraci presiding. The Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday with prayers following at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by contribution to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in the honor of Beth Thompson at 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented