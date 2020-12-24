CAPE CARTERET, N.C. — Elizabeth “Beth” Brown, 83, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, North Carolina. Beth was born in Kentucky but lived in North Carolina for the last 45 years. She was loved by all who knew her. Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, gardening and golf.
She was preceded in death by her father, Zachariah Taylor Wells; stepfather Herbert R. Eades Sr.; mother Mary Madaline Eades; brothers Gordon and Zach; and sister Paula Wells.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Brown; son David Brown; daughter Christy Tafoya and husband Steve; sisters Judy Lebold and husband Jim and Linda Wilson; brother James Wells and wife Lillie; and many nieces and nephews.
Her wish was to be cremated, and there will be a small service at a later date with family friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, North Carolina.
