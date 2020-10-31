Elizabeth “Betsy” Mattingly, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born May 31, 1945, in Bowling Green to the late Allie Burton Patterson Jr. and Allene Frances Johnson Patterson. She was a member of Christ Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Mattingly, on Oct. 16, 2020; and sister-in-law Virginia Patterson.
Survivors include her daughter, Tena Frazier (Kenneth); son Dr. Mark Mattingly (Dr. Shayhana Ebrahim); four grandchildren, Misty Nicole Osowicz (Michael), Colten Steele Howard, Azaariah E. Mattingly and Alheena E. Mattingly; two great-grandchildren, Brayln Michael Osowicz and Hunter Christian Osowicz; and brother Charles Douglas Patterson.
Private family services will be held jointly for Betsy and her husband, Charles. The service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. There will be a drive-by caravan visitation for both of them from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family encourages all members of the car clubs to participate in the drive-by caravan. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you can roll down your window and show your support to the family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301, Nurture to Nature Wildlife Rehab Center, P.O. Box 23, Philpot, KY 42366 or the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, 1020 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
