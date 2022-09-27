Elizabeth “Betty” Davis, 89, of the Reed community, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born in Rome to the late Benjamin Drury Roberts and Elizabeth Agnes Payne Roberts.
Betty retired after 27 years of driving a bus for the Henderson County School District. She had also worked for General Electric. Betty was a long-time member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed. She was a very open and friendly lady who managed the church Bingo program for many years. As a younger lady, she enjoyed riding horses. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Richard “Jim” Davis, in 2021; brothers, Carl, Floyd, and Owen Roberts; and sisters, Ruby Fort and Shirley Thomas.
Mrs. Davis is survived by a son, Gerald Davis, and wife, Sandra, of Lewisport; two daughters, Linda Crawford, and husband, Rick, of Evansville, and Jamie Boeglin and husband, Andrew, of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed. Burial will be in the St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Friends may arrive to visit at noon Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
