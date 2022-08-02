Elizabeth (Betty) J. Calkins, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born in Winfield, Kansas January 3, 1932, to the late John W. and Agatha C. Priest. Betty worked at the Pentagon under the Deputy Director of Research and Development. She settled in Owensboro after retirement and volunteered at the Botanical Gardens for many years.
Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her siblings, John Priest, Jr., Charles W. Priest, and Elsie Mae Goodnight.
She is survived by a lifelong friend, Marian Sue Hawes.
The funeral service for Betty will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Matt Curry officiating. Ennichement will follow the service at the church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Elizabeth Calkins may be left at www.glenncares.com.
