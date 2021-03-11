Elizabeth “Betty” Marx, 80, of Owensboro, departed to heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home. She was born to the late Elmer and Vada Frost Boles on Nov. 22, 1940, in Albany, Kentucky. She was little sister to Glenda Speck (Darrel) of Monticello and older sister to Jerry Boles of Scottsville and Donna Grovesteen (Doug) of Bloomington, Illinois. Betty grew up working with her parents on the farm, driving the truck while picking up hay bales, and helping her mother make supper for the men who would come in at the end of the day during harvest time. She became and remained both a hard worker and an excellent country cook. She consistently hosted friends for meals in her home throughout her life.
After high school, Betty went to Bowling Green Business College. She worked for years at Citizens State Bank in Owensboro. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth G. Morrison, when they were 19, and remained very happily married for 10 sweet years, during which they had two children, Joey and Suzanne, before Kenneth was taken to be with the Lord. Her favorite memories from those years involved going out dancing with her lifelong best friend, Faye Pearson, and their husbands, as well as boating and skiing on the Ohio River.
Betty retired after 17 years as office manager at the Mary Kendall Home. She was a member of Christ Community Church and a part of the Walk to Emmaus and Chrysalis communities for 25 years. She was also involved in Bible Study Fellowship. For 30 years, she served alongside her husband, Michael J. Marx Sr., in his ministry. She faithfully taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She learned to play guitar, had a lovely singing voice and enjoyed listening to and playing worship songs for others.
Throughout her life, Betty met many challenging circumstances. She lost both a husband and a son, single parented a teenage daughter, fractured both of her legs and survived both cancer and a heart attack. Once, while working at the bank as a teller, she was even robbed at gunpoint. Through it all, she remained steadfast, trusting her God and continuing to praise Him for the many blessings in her life. She turned her hurt and sorrow into service to others. People tell her family many “Betty helped me…” and “She was there for me when…” stories. Both in body and soul, Betty will rightly be remembered as an extraordinarily resilient and strong woman.
Despite chronic pain later in her life, Betty rarely complained. She stayed busy continuing to joyfully serve others, sewing hundreds of pillowcase dresses for kids in Haiti, going on service trips with Nomads Mission Volunteers, creating beautiful scrapbooks for her grandchildren and hosting a weekly Bible study in her home. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved watching Kentucky basketball, eating at Olive Garden, tending to her flowers, reading a good book, having parties/sleepovers for her grandchildren and their friends, and traveling with her husband, Michael. To know her was to both love and be loved by her.
Mrs. Marx is survived by her husband of 30 years, Michael J. Marx Sr.; her daughter, Suzanne Sook (Bruce) of Owensboro; her siblings, (listed above); stepchildren Michael Marx Jr., Jeremiah Marx (Katie), Joshua Marx (Danielle) and Amy Greer (Chris); grandchildren Jesse (Steven Boles), Georgiana, Rebekah, Samuel and Sarah Kate Sook; step-grandchildren Ben, Jonathan, Jason, Jessica, Josie and Jacob Marx and Basia Bodne; and several nieces and nephews.
No visitation will be held, but a memorial worship service will take place at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 West Third St., in Owensboro at 11 a.m. Saturday. Masks are required due to COVID-19. You will be able to view the service online at Christ Community Church’s website, cccowensboro.com (select “watch online”).
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42303, or the Owensboro Emmaus Community.
