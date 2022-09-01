Elizabeth “Betty” Powers, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born February 6, 1935, in Daviess County to the late William Delmar and Cordova Medley Powers. Betty was a member of the Catholic faith and attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Owensboro. She retired from Mount Saint Joseph after 30 years. Betty was an avid gardener and loved flowers.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Powers, MaDell Powers, Cordova Powers, Marguerite Thomas, and Evelyn May, and her brother, William Delmar Powers.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Martine Stahr of Clinton and Bill Powers of Owensboro. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with Reverend Anthoni Ottagan and Reverend Richard Powers officiating. Burial to follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Alphonsus Church Building Fund, 7925 Highway 500 KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Powers. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Elizabeth “Betty” Powers and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented