LOUISVILLE — Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Johnson, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Betty was born in Owensboro to the late Joe and Regina Johnson. She was a 1956 graduate from Owensboro Catholic High School and 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s and Elizabeth School of Nursing and would later earn her master’s degree in nursing. She pursued her passion for serving and tending to the needs of others and would eventually retire from the Prescott Arizona VA Health Care System as their director of nursing.
She thoroughly enjoyed time spent traveling abroad and collecting antiques. She was a member of Daughter’s of the American Revolution and First Families of Kentucky. Betty was a woman well advanced beyond her time. She unconditionally loved and supported her extended family and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted sister, aunt and surrogate mother to many.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sister Dorothy Weixler; and nephew Patrick.
Survivors include her siblings, Joann Williams (Ralph), Marie Saunders (Philip), Tony Johnson and Mary Bittel (Gene); and nieces and nephews Sue, Renee, Michelle, Greg, Laura, Holly and Joey.
A private ceremony in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY has been entrusted with arrangements.
