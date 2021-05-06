Elizabeth Connor Hawkins, 53, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at home after a courageous battle with ALS. Liz was born Nov. 20, 1967, to the late Joseph Leo and Mary Bernice Connor. She worked for U.S. bank for 13 years. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Liz enjoyed the beach, had a beautiful smile and loved her little dog, Dexter, who preceded her in death. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, always remembering to tell them she loved them.
In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Hawkins, in August 2020; her brother, John Connor; and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Monica Collins.
She is survived by her son, who was her greatest joy, Zachary J. (Jenna) Henry of Owensboro; and her only grandson, Eric David Henry.
She felt especially blessed to have her bonus children, Matt (Shelley) Hawkins, Rischelle (Michael) Ramey and Heather Hawkins, and their children, Leighton and Braelyn Hawkins of Owensboro along with Jonathan and Isaac Lytle of Hawesville. She is also survived by her brothers, Jim (Karen) Connor and Joe (Vicky) Connor; her sister, Kathleen (Todd) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass will be 3 p.m. Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Burial to follow funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.
All who wish to honor Liz at the visitation and funeral mass are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hawkins.
