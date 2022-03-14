LEWISPORT — Elizabeth “Dee” Grant Wheatley, 57, of Lewisport, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Heartford House. She was born in Owensboro, KY on October 19, 1964 to the late John Ray and Mary Smith Grant. Dee was a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church and worked at Perry County Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, crafts and working in her flower garden.
She is survived by her daughters, Dacquiri (Dustan) Smeathers, Morgan (Eric) Maine and Megan Mundy; seven grandchildren, Lane, Koltan, Izek, Queston, Brennen, Jonas and Foster; sisters, Debbie Chaffin, Bonnie Hinton, Rebecca Rae Grant and Shanalyn Hubbard; grand-pets, Rocco, Saylor, Charlie, Crawford and Chunks.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial in Thrasher Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
