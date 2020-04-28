GREENVILLE — Elizabeth “Diane” Dukes, 69, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Diane was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Her favorite things were spending time with her family, working in her house and camping. Diane held many jobs in her life, but the one she treasured the most was taking care of others. A true servant’s heart! She attended Green River Chapel General Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Delwood Wester; mother Lola Mae Wester; brothers Donnie Wester and Anthony Wester; and sister Janetta “Kay” Ward.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Garry Dukes; three children, Kenny (Michele) Ferguson, Debra (Jeff) Vincent and Belinda Snyder; stepchildren Garry (Sherry) Dukes, Serena (Mark) Nevitt, Tony (Tina) Clark and Julie Matthews; grandchildren Vanessa Ferguson, Justin (Kayla) Ferguson, Logan (Brenna) Snyder, Braxton (Emily) Snyder, Kali (Luke) McKenzie, Zeb Ferguson, Bailey Vincent, Sinclair Ferguson, Kennedy Ferguson and Nevaeh Edwards; step-grandchildren Haley (Boo) Crabtree, Cameron Dukes, Avery Nevitt, Lance Nevitt, Ashley Clark, Bailey Clark, Chelsea Matthews, Andrew Matthews, Steven Wicker and Justin Rose; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Dukes will be private for immediate family only, with private burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Brother Larry Shadowen will conduct the services. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
