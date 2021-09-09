Elizabeth Diane “Pawpaw” Riley, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on Feb. 14, 1947, to the late Charles Douglas and Lois Marie Keelin Miles. She was a member of Wing Avenue. She enjoyed playing games on her Gameboy, doing crossword puzzles and playing Bingo. Diane was known for many things, her cooking and her love for sweets, which lead to a nickname “Sweet Tooth Sally.” Her true enjoyment came from spending time with her family especially on holidays.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Wayne Riley; son Brian Douglas Riley; grandson Kamren Bradley White; and son-in-law Brian Keith Peay.
Diane is survived by her children, Lori Ann Peay, Rudy Wayne Riley, Shelly Henderson and Christy (Fred) Eiras; grandchildren Racheal Graves, Sara Peay, Jennifer Ray, Shadoe White, Lance Riley, Avery Riley, Kama Henderson, Anthony Eiras and Gina Eiras; along with 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
