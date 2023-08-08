Elizabeth Diane Stafford, 84, of Owensboro, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023. She was born on Jan. 25, 1939 in Jefferson County to the late Arthur and Elsie Fruechtenicht. She was a member of Westside Church of Christ and was retired as the service coordinator at Lee Manor Apartments. Elizabeth loved to fly and was an active member of the KY Blue Grass 99S and the Ayer Flying Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and James Fruechtenicht.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Edwin Stafford; three sons, David (Debbie Clark) Stafford, Mark (Rebecca) Stafford and Dale (Amy) Stafford; four grandchildren, Shawn, Shelby (Chuck Nance), Shaydan and Shelly Stafford; five step-grandchildren, Cindy Prather, Tanya Price, Kristen Lawson, Jerry Brooker and John Bess; seven step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Glenn (Libby) Fruechtenicht.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Diane Stafford to enable young women to enter the aviation profession: Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship Fund (AEMSF), 4300 Amelia Earhart Drive, Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73159, www.Ninety-nines.org.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
