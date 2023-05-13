Elizabeth E. Lewis, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 29, 1959, in Owensboro to the late Sidney and Ruby Jackson. She worked for Daviess County Senior Services and enjoyed spending time with everyone there. Elizabeth enjoyed working in her flower beds.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Lewis; son, Jacob Lewis; two sisters, Becky Tonini (Dan) and Barbara Morris (Rusty); and one brother, Willy Jackson (Patricia).
Funeral arrangements will be private.
