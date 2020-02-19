Elizabeth Ella Davis, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Oct. 11, 1935, to the late Clinton and Rosa Kruger Price. Elizabeth was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking pictures and making photo albums.
Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Rosa Lea Price, of Antioch, Tennessee.
Services will be noon Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Elizabeth Ella Davis at www.haleymcginnis.com.
